VIRAL VIDEO: Courageous Encounter - Little Boy Takes a Stroll with Enormous Chained Tiger

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Delve into the dynamic world of content creation as Nouman Hassan from Pakistan rises to fame by showcasing his pet tigers in videos. In an ever-evolving landscape of diverse talents, Hassan's unique approach has both captivated audiences and sparked controversy. As he treads the line between admiration and criticism, his videos raise questions about the risks and responsibilities associated with featuring exotic pets in the pursuit of viral success.

