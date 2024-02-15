trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721695
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Desi Groom's Hilarious Attempt Sparks Internet Frenzy During 'Vivah

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Follow Us
In the age of Instagram reels, the trend to create unique content has escalated, even during special occasions. A Desi groom, Raja Babu from the YouTube channel 'Raja Vlogs,' took this trend to another level during his wedding. In a resurfaced video, Raja Babu enthusiastically creates a hilarious reel while applying sindoor to his bride. Little did they know, their efforts would soon become a viral sensation for all the right comedic reasons, showcasing the universal aspiration to capture memorable moments uniquely.

All Videos

Farooq Abdullah's National Conference to go solo in Lok Sabha polls
Play Icon01:07
Farooq Abdullah's National Conference to go solo in Lok Sabha polls
Supreme Court's Verdict: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Reacts To Electoral Bond Scheme In Bihar
Play Icon00:32
Supreme Court's Verdict: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Reacts To Electoral Bond Scheme In Bihar
PTI makes Omar Ayub PM candidate
Play Icon01:30
PTI makes Omar Ayub PM candidate
J&K Police and MARCOs Conduct Search in Srinagar Water Bodies After Punjab Killings
Play Icon00:48
J&K Police and MARCOs Conduct Search in Srinagar Water Bodies After Punjab Killings
Nitish Kumar meets Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna
Play Icon01:18
Nitish Kumar meets Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna

Trending Videos

Farooq Abdullah's National Conference to go solo in Lok Sabha polls
play icon1:7
Farooq Abdullah's National Conference to go solo in Lok Sabha polls
Supreme Court's Verdict: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Reacts To Electoral Bond Scheme In Bihar
play icon0:32
Supreme Court's Verdict: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Reacts To Electoral Bond Scheme In Bihar
PTI makes Omar Ayub PM candidate
play icon1:30
PTI makes Omar Ayub PM candidate
J&K Police and MARCOs Conduct Search in Srinagar Water Bodies After Punjab Killings
play icon0:48
J&K Police and MARCOs Conduct Search in Srinagar Water Bodies After Punjab Killings
Nitish Kumar meets Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna
play icon1:18
Nitish Kumar meets Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna