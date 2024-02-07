trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718608
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Discover the Art of Making Rubber Slippers in Mesmerizing Detail

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Slippers, a global favorite for centuries, are known for their versatility and affordability. A viral video unveils the intricate process behind making rubber slippers—from harvesting and boiling tree sap to vulcanization and precision cutting.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Bikers Collide While Filming McLaren Supercar
Play Icon00:22
VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Bikers Collide While Filming McLaren Supercar
Supriya Sule told who is conspiring against her NCP
Play Icon05:18
Supriya Sule told who is conspiring against her NCP
VIRAL VIDEO: Man Takes Phone Balancing to New Heights While Riding Bike with Feet
Play Icon00:29
VIRAL VIDEO: Man Takes Phone Balancing to New Heights While Riding Bike with Feet
ED complaint against Kejriwal will be heard in the court today
Play Icon03:50
ED complaint against Kejriwal will be heard in the court today
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon05:54
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Bikers Collide While Filming McLaren Supercar
play icon0:22
VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Bikers Collide While Filming McLaren Supercar
Supriya Sule told who is conspiring against her NCP
play icon5:18
Supriya Sule told who is conspiring against her NCP
VIRAL VIDEO: Man Takes Phone Balancing to New Heights While Riding Bike with Feet
play icon0:29
VIRAL VIDEO: Man Takes Phone Balancing to New Heights While Riding Bike with Feet
ED complaint against Kejriwal will be heard in the court today
play icon3:50
ED complaint against Kejriwal will be heard in the court today
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:54
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign