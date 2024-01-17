trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710551
VIRAL VIDEO : Failed Attempt to Replicate John Wick's Pencil Move Leads to an Awkward Twist

Jan 17, 2024
In a viral video, a student attempts to recreate the iconic pencil move from the John Wick movie, only to face embarrassment as things take an unexpected turn. Instead of a smooth execution, the student ends up being choked by his peers. The incident sparks a debate online, with some labeling it as 'bullying,' while others argue that the consequences were warranted for the display of violence.

