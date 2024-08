videoDetails

Bangladesh News: Protest erupts outside White House over violence against Hindus

Sonam | Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 02:04 AM IST

Violence in Bangladesh is not showing any sign of stopping, now the army has also been attacked..At the same time, there is a huge protest taking place against the violence on Hindus in Bangladesh..It is being told that Sheikh Hasina's Awami Party is protesting against the Jamaat. The supporters surrounded the army and attacked their convoy.