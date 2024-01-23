trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713036
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO : Firefighter Rescues Dog on Frozen River, Internet Applauds Heroic Act

|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Follow Us
In a heartwarming display of heroism, a uniformed firefighter became an internet sensation for his bravery and compassion. A viral video captured the firefighter rescuing a stranded stray dog from a frozen river, showcasing his dedication to saving the furry friend from the icy waters. Not all heroes wear capes, but this uniformed hero certainly captured the admiration of the internet with his selfless act.

All Videos

Why Owaisi reminds BJP of Babri Masjid's Demolition over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
Play Icon1:29
Why Owaisi reminds BJP of Babri Masjid's Demolition over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
VIRAL VIDEO : Girl Mimics Ankita Lokhande from Bigg Boss 17, Internet Laughs
Play Icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO : Girl Mimics Ankita Lokhande from Bigg Boss 17, Internet Laughs
Rahul Gandhi vs Himanta Biswa: 'Chief Minister of Assam is most corrupt CM', says Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon4:13
Rahul Gandhi vs Himanta Biswa: 'Chief Minister of Assam is most corrupt CM', says Rahul Gandhi
Fire Incident Reported in Upper Section of Satguru School, Ajmer, Rajasthan
Play Icon0:51
 Fire Incident Reported in Upper Section of Satguru School, Ajmer, Rajasthan
Republic Day Flypast 51 IAF Aircraft, Including 29 Fighters, Set to Soar the Skies
Play Icon0:32
Republic Day Flypast 51 IAF Aircraft, Including 29 Fighters, Set to Soar the Skies

Trending Videos

Why Owaisi reminds BJP of Babri Masjid's Demolition over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
play icon1:29
Why Owaisi reminds BJP of Babri Masjid's Demolition over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
VIRAL VIDEO : Girl Mimics Ankita Lokhande from Bigg Boss 17, Internet Laughs
play icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO : Girl Mimics Ankita Lokhande from Bigg Boss 17, Internet Laughs
Rahul Gandhi vs Himanta Biswa: 'Chief Minister of Assam is most corrupt CM', says Rahul Gandhi
play icon4:13
Rahul Gandhi vs Himanta Biswa: 'Chief Minister of Assam is most corrupt CM', says Rahul Gandhi
Fire Incident Reported in Upper Section of Satguru School, Ajmer, Rajasthan
play icon0:51
Fire Incident Reported in Upper Section of Satguru School, Ajmer, Rajasthan
Republic Day Flypast 51 IAF Aircraft, Including 29 Fighters, Set to Soar the Skies
play icon0:32
Republic Day Flypast 51 IAF Aircraft, Including 29 Fighters, Set to Soar the Skies