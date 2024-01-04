trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706178
VIRAL VIDEO: Friends Cheer 'Moy-Moy' as Groom's Garland Is Placed; Bride's Reaction goes Viral

Jan 04, 2024
Moy-Moy' meme has taken the world by storm, becoming a global sensation. It has become so pervasive that it's now an integral part of people's lives. In friend circles, some buddies are so accustomed to spontaneously shouting 'Moy-Moy' without any reason. A video related to this trend is now going viral on social media. The scenario unfolds at a wedding where the bride and groom were exchanging garlands. However, as soon as the groom places the garland around the bride's neck, his friends burst into 'Moy-Moy.' The bride's reaction is priceless, leaving everyone to anticipate the groom's fate. Have you watched this video? If not, it's a must-watch.

