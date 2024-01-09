trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707684
VIRAL VIDEO: Frosty's Moves Steal the Show at Disneyland, Dancing to Flo Rida's 'Low

A video of a dancing snowman at a Disneyland parade is making waves. The person in the adorable snowman costume grooved to Flo Rida's 'Low,' capturing everyone's attention. The clip quickly went viral, with people enjoying the unexpected and entertaining performance. The charismatic snowman's moves sparked laughter and admiration online.

