trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708916
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Goat's Jaw-Dropping Jump Mirrors Real-Life JackyChan Mastery

|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Real-Life Action Hero Goat! Watch as this goat, channeling Tom Cruise-style jumps, conquers a high fence with jaw-dropping precision. The video quickly earned the title of the 'G.O.A.T of stunt animals,' turning the furry acrobat into a social media sensation. Witness the unexpected talents of this 'stunt goat,' sparking laughter and amazement online as it pulls off Tom Cruise-worthy moves.

All Videos

Zee News Sting Operation D: Police Raids on Fake Medicines
Play Icon0:15
Zee News Sting Operation D: Police Raids on Fake Medicines
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda: Floral Tribute in Nashik, Maharashtra
Play Icon0:14
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda: Floral Tribute in Nashik, Maharashtra
Goa Bengaluru Start-up CEO Suchana Seth Undergoes Medical Examination in Calangute
Play Icon0:20
Goa Bengaluru Start-up CEO Suchana Seth Undergoes Medical Examination in Calangute
PM Modi will inaugurate Atal Setu in Mumbai
Play Icon2:34
PM Modi will inaugurate Atal Setu in Mumbai
Watch sting operation of fake medicine factory on Zee News
Play Icon26:25
Watch sting operation of fake medicine factory on Zee News

Trending Videos

Zee News Sting Operation D: Police Raids on Fake Medicines
play icon0:15
Zee News Sting Operation D: Police Raids on Fake Medicines
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda: Floral Tribute in Nashik, Maharashtra
play icon0:14
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda: Floral Tribute in Nashik, Maharashtra
Goa Bengaluru Start-up CEO Suchana Seth Undergoes Medical Examination in Calangute
play icon0:20
Goa Bengaluru Start-up CEO Suchana Seth Undergoes Medical Examination in Calangute
PM Modi will inaugurate Atal Setu in Mumbai
play icon2:34
PM Modi will inaugurate Atal Setu in Mumbai
Watch sting operation of fake medicine factory on Zee News
play icon26:25
Watch sting operation of fake medicine factory on Zee News