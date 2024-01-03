trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705618
VIRAL VIDEO: Groom and Baraatis Opt for Eco-Friendly Arrival, Ride Yulu Bikes to Bengaluru Venue

|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
A wedding procession in Bengaluru took an unexpected turn as a groom and his baraatis chose a unique mode of travel to reach the venue – Yulu bikes. The viral video of this unconventional entrance has sparked diverse reactions on social media. While some viewers expressed admiration for the eco-friendly and innovative approach, others voiced concerns about potential traffic jams. The clip has ignited a conversation about blending tradition with modern, sustainable choices and has become a talking point, reflecting the varied opinions on such distinctive wedding entrances.

