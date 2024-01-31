trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715937
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Heated Discussion with Youth on Job and Unemployment Inside CTU Bus

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Follow Us
A trending video shows an elderly man and a youth arguing over unemployment, with the youth sharing personal struggles in job hunting. The older man contends that there are plenty of jobs in the country. The clip has triggered a lively debate on social media.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss 17 Winner, Falls Amidst Fan Mob
Play Icon0:36
 VIRAL VIDEO: Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss 17 Winner, Falls Amidst Fan Mob
Rahul Gandhi's Roadshow in for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Katihar, Bihar
Play Icon0:36
Rahul Gandhi's Roadshow in for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Katihar, Bihar
Fog Causes Multiple Vehicle Collision in Hapur on Delhi-Lucknow Highway
Play Icon0:53
Fog Causes Multiple Vehicle Collision in Hapur on Delhi-Lucknow Highway
Opposition MP's Suspension postponed ahead of Budget Session
Play Icon5:51
Opposition MP's Suspension postponed ahead of Budget Session
Court to pronounce decision on Vyas Ji's Tehkhana in Gyanvapi Case
Play Icon0:46
Court to pronounce decision on Vyas Ji's Tehkhana in Gyanvapi Case

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss 17 Winner, Falls Amidst Fan Mob
play icon0:36
VIRAL VIDEO: Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss 17 Winner, Falls Amidst Fan Mob
Rahul Gandhi's Roadshow in for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Katihar, Bihar
play icon0:36
Rahul Gandhi's Roadshow in for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Katihar, Bihar
Fog Causes Multiple Vehicle Collision in Hapur on Delhi-Lucknow Highway
play icon0:53
Fog Causes Multiple Vehicle Collision in Hapur on Delhi-Lucknow Highway
Opposition MP's Suspension postponed ahead of Budget Session
play icon5:51
Opposition MP's Suspension postponed ahead of Budget Session
Court to pronounce decision on Vyas Ji's Tehkhana in Gyanvapi Case
play icon0:46
Court to pronounce decision on Vyas Ji's Tehkhana in Gyanvapi Case