Army Vehicle attacked in Jammu Kashmir's Akhnoor

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 28, 2024, 04:18 PM IST

A major terror attack has occurred in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, where an army vehicle came under gunfire. This incident marks yet another assault on the Indian Army in the region, following similar recent terror attacks. Stay updated for detailed reports on the situation and security measures in place.