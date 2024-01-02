trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705229
VIRAL VIDEO : Hilarious Metro Stunt Mishap Goes Viral, Internet Roars with Laughter

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 01:41 PM IST
In a testament to the endless array of questionable decisions humans make, a recent incident captured the essence of 'stupid decisions' on social media. A daring individual decided to make a stylish entry into a closing train door, only to learn a hard lesson in the process. The video, now viral, depicts the man attempting the feat, only to find himself at the mercy of the train's accelerating speed. In a comical turn of events, he ends up colliding with the train's roof, followed by a less-than-graceful descent to the floor. The footage has taken social media by storm, with netizens finding humor in the misadventure and sharing laughter-filled comments.

