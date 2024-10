videoDetails

DNA: Yogi’s Tough Plan Against ‘Nasrallah’ Supporters

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 02:06 AM IST

To prevent any unrest during Navratri and Friday prayers, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has enforced strict security measures in Lucknow. Heavy police and paramilitary forces have been deployed around temples and mosques, while social media is under special surveillance. This is Yogi’s strategy to control elements trying to disrupt peace.