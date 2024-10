videoDetails

DNA: CM Mamata Banerjee Dislikes Durga Puja?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 02:04 AM IST

A controversy has erupted in West Bengal after Mamata Banerjee’s government halted Durga Puja in Nadia, citing concerns over law and order. While processions for Barawafat and Muharram are given police protection, a major Durga Puja event was stopped due to fears of unrest. This move has raised questions about Mamata’s political agenda.