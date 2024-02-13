trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720838
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Hyderabad Rapido Rider Gains Attention for Pushing Scooter with Passenger Onboard

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us
In Hyderabad, a Rapido rider faced a tricky situation when his scooter ran out of fuel with a passenger on board. The incident gained attention on social media as he was seen pushing the scooter to a nearby petrol pump to find a solution and complete the journey

All Videos

Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest: Large Gathering at Punjab-Haryana Shambu Border Headed to Delhi for Demands
Play Icon01:07
Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest: Large Gathering at Punjab-Haryana Shambu Border Headed to Delhi for Demands
Farmers Protest 2024: Punjab Police Allows Passage for Protesters to Cross Rajpura Bypass Towards Delhi
Play Icon00:57
Farmers Protest 2024: Punjab Police Allows Passage for Protesters to Cross Rajpura Bypass Towards Delhi
Udgyog Bhawan Metro Station Entry closed
Play Icon03:00
Udgyog Bhawan Metro Station Entry closed
Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple: PM Modi to Inaugurate BAPS Mandir Tomorrow
Play Icon00:25
Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple: PM Modi to Inaugurate BAPS Mandir Tomorrow
Play Icon00:31
"Farmers' Protest: Enhanced Security Measures at Tikri Border for March Towards National Capital

Trending Videos

Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest: Large Gathering at Punjab-Haryana Shambu Border Headed to Delhi for Demands
play icon1:7
Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest: Large Gathering at Punjab-Haryana Shambu Border Headed to Delhi for Demands
Farmers Protest 2024: Punjab Police Allows Passage for Protesters to Cross Rajpura Bypass Towards Delhi
play icon0:57
Farmers Protest 2024: Punjab Police Allows Passage for Protesters to Cross Rajpura Bypass Towards Delhi
Udgyog Bhawan Metro Station Entry closed
play icon3:0
Udgyog Bhawan Metro Station Entry closed
Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple: PM Modi to Inaugurate BAPS Mandir Tomorrow
play icon0:25
Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple: PM Modi to Inaugurate BAPS Mandir Tomorrow
play icon0:31
"Farmers' Protest: Enhanced Security Measures at Tikri Border for March Towards National Capital