VIRAL VIDEO: "Ice Cream Dabeli" Sparks Debates Among Food Enthusiasts

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
The latest internet sensation is the "ice cream dabeli." Forget the sweet-savory mix; this one's a game-changer. Watch the viral video from Kutchi Bites, Bhuj, turning an ice cream cup and pav into a unique treat.

