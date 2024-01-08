trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707292
VIRAL VIDEO: Indian Wedding Breaks Tradition with 'Silent Baraat' - Unique Celebration Sparks Discussions

|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
A viral video is making waves in the realm of Indian weddings as it breaks tradition with a unique twist to the customary baraat. The clip, shared by vlogger @sheffoodie on Instagram, captures a groom's procession in complete silence, with participants wearing headphones and dancing noiselessly. In a departure from the lively and boisterous celebrations typically associated with baraat, this 'Silent Baraat' has taken social media by storm, accumulating over 19 million views and garnering more than 736,000 likes. The video showcases a departure from the usual wedding revelry, prompting discussions and diverse reactions online. The unconventional celebration has become a focal point of conversation, with viewers contemplating the idea of a noise-free baraat in the midst of the usually vibrant and musical Indian wedding traditions.

