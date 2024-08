videoDetails

Samajwadi Party Leader Nawab Singh Arrested in Rape Attempt Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 07:18 AM IST

Samajwadi Party Leader Arrested in Rape Case: Samajwadi Party leader Nawab Singh tried to rape a minor girl. The SP leader has been arrested in this case. As per the allegation, Nawab Singh had called the girl and her aunt on the pretext of giving them a job. During this time, an attempt was made to rape the girl, after which the girl's aunt called the police by dialing 112.