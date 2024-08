videoDetails

Israel Iran War: America expresses fear of major attack on Israel

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 12:12 AM IST

The threat of war is continuously increasing in the Middle East. Now America has expressed fear of a major attack on Israel. In fact, the Israeli Defense Minister spoke to the US Defense Minister on phone and told that from Iran's preparations it seems that Iran can launch a major attack by tonight.