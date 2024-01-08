trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707424
VIRAL VIDEO: Internet Reacts to Surat's Unique Twist with 'Waffle Bhel' Creation

|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
Chefs and home cooks alike love exploring culinary creativity, experimenting with flavors to create exciting and unexpected combinations. While classic bhel puri holds a special place in our hearts, the culinary adventure takes a wild turn with the introduction of "waffle bhel." A recent Instagram video by a food vlogger showcases a street vendor in Surat crafting this unique dish. What sets it apart is the vendor's innovative twist, swapping traditional ingredients like puffed rice and chickpeas for waffles, chocolate syrup, and more, resulting in a delightful and unconventional creation. The caption simply reads, "Waffle Bhel in Surat.

