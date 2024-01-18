trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710943
VIRAL VIDEO : Kili Paul's Soulful Performance of Ram Bhajan for Ayodhya Ram Temple Takes Social Media by Storm

|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul's viral video, paying tribute to Ayodhya's Ram Temple, has captivated global attention. Recorded outdoors, he joyously sings the devotional song 'Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain,' sparking widespread celebration and enthusiasm as the consecration ceremony approaches. The video swiftly gained traction on social media, transcending borders with its infectious devotional vibe.

