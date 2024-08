videoDetails

RG Kar Hospital Attack: Who is this Aslam?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 12:38 AM IST

After the mob attack in Kolkata, FORDA, the resident doctors' association, has announced an indefinite strike. It is believed that the mob attacked to destroy evidence in the rape and murder case of Lady Doctor. But now Aslam is being mentioned. The question is who is this Aslam?