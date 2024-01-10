trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708131
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Man's Party Prank Takes Unexpected Turn as He Gets Stuck in Vase, Friends Burst into Laughter

|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Follow Us
A New Year's Eve celebration took an unexpected turn for Connor Padgett, an architect from Birmingham, Alabama. In a viral video on X (formerly Twitter), Padgett is seen with his legs stuck inside a large vase, rolling on the floor in a desperate attempt to free himself. The footage, with over 15 million views, captures the infectious laughter of his friends who gather around, unable to contain their amusement. The incident, as reported by the Daily Mail, occurred at a party in Mountain Brook, making for a humorous and memorable start to Padgett's New Year.

All Videos

Swami Prasad Maurya makes controversial remark on Kar Sevaks
Play Icon1:25
Swami Prasad Maurya makes controversial remark on Kar Sevaks
VIRAL VIDEO : Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav's Throwback Travel Vlog in Rajgir Takes Internet by Storm
Play Icon1:32
VIRAL VIDEO : Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav's Throwback Travel Vlog in Rajgir Takes Internet by Storm
Lakshadweep to become largest tourist destination
Play Icon19:39
 Lakshadweep to become largest tourist destination
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Calls Emergency Meeting
Play Icon8:23
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Calls Emergency Meeting
Vibrant Gujarat Summit begin from today
Play Icon2:58
Vibrant Gujarat Summit begin from today

Trending Videos

Swami Prasad Maurya makes controversial remark on Kar Sevaks
play icon1:25
Swami Prasad Maurya makes controversial remark on Kar Sevaks
VIRAL VIDEO : Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav's Throwback Travel Vlog in Rajgir Takes Internet by Storm
play icon1:32
VIRAL VIDEO : Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav's Throwback Travel Vlog in Rajgir Takes Internet by Storm
Lakshadweep to become largest tourist destination
play icon19:39
Lakshadweep to become largest tourist destination
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Calls Emergency Meeting
play icon8:23
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Calls Emergency Meeting
Vibrant Gujarat Summit begin from today
play icon2:58
Vibrant Gujarat Summit begin from today