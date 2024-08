videoDetails

Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Case: 'Didn't care about my daughter...', Statement of daughter's father

| Updated: Aug 17, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Case Update: Kolkata- Statement of the doctor daughter's father. No one was concerned about my daughter-father. No one asked about her during night duty-father. No one inquired about her till 3 o'clock.