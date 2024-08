videoDetails

Big statement of Smriti Irani on Kolkata Lady Doctor Rape Case

| Updated: Aug 17, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

Smriti Irani's big statement on Kolkata lady doctor rape case. BJP leader Smriti Irani attacked Mamata government. She said, police gave wrong information to the family. On whose orders was wrong information given? Who is responsible for this conspiracy?