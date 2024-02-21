trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723510
VIRAL VIDEO: Massive Punches and Aggressive Fight Between African And Indian Students In Gujarat

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
A chaotic incident unfolded at Parul University's campus dormitory in Vadodara, Gujarat, showcased in a widely shared video sparking online controversy. The clash between African and Indian students reportedly began with alleged racial comments. Uploaded on X under 'Ghar Ke Kalesh,' the video depicts a physical altercation with students exchanging punches amid heightened tensions.

