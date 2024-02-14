trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721311
VIRAL VIDEO: Paparazzo Kisses Shah Rukh Khan's Hand At the Airport, Creating A Buzz

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming connection with his fans takes a delightful turn in a viral video. The clip captures a paparazzo photographer kissing SRK's hand as a response to the actor's swift birthday wish. Amidst the bustling Mumbai Airport crowd, SRK warmly acknowledges the photographer's birthday, prompting the spontaneous and affectionate gesture.

