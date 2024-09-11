Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2791825https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/hindu-organizations-battle-a-fierce-conflict-2791825.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"Hindu organizations' battle... a fierce conflict!"

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 07:02 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Shimla Illegal Mosque Update: For the past several days, there has been a controversy over a mosque in Sanjauli area of ​​Shimla. Whether the construction of the mosque is legal or illegal. How was such a tall mosque built overnight? There is a debate on this. Hindu organizations are demanding that this mosque be demolished. At the same time, many Muslim leaders are saying that their mosques are being deliberately targeted. Amidst all this, Hindu organizations held a big protest against this mosque in Shimla today.

All Videos

Radha Ashtami 2024:
Play Icon25:48
Radha Ashtami 2024: "Did Lord Krishna and Radha get married?"
BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi For Meeting US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar
Play Icon02:54
BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi For Meeting US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar
Heavy Rain Alert in Multiple States
Play Icon05:48
Heavy Rain Alert in Multiple States
Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora dies by suicide
Play Icon04:26
Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora dies by suicide
Sanjauli mosque row: Why are Hindus protesting in Shimla?
Play Icon05:10
Sanjauli mosque row: Why are Hindus protesting in Shimla?

Trending Videos

Radha Ashtami 2024:
play icon25:48
Radha Ashtami 2024: "Did Lord Krishna and Radha get married?"
BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi For Meeting US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar
play icon2:54
BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi For Meeting US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar
Heavy Rain Alert in Multiple States
play icon5:48
Heavy Rain Alert in Multiple States
Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora dies by suicide
play icon4:26
Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora dies by suicide
Sanjauli mosque row: Why are Hindus protesting in Shimla?
play icon5:10
Sanjauli mosque row: Why are Hindus protesting in Shimla?