"Hindu organizations' battle... a fierce conflict!"

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 07:02 PM IST

Shimla Illegal Mosque Update: For the past several days, there has been a controversy over a mosque in Sanjauli area of ​​Shimla. Whether the construction of the mosque is legal or illegal. How was such a tall mosque built overnight? There is a debate on this. Hindu organizations are demanding that this mosque be demolished. At the same time, many Muslim leaders are saying that their mosques are being deliberately targeted. Amidst all this, Hindu organizations held a big protest against this mosque in Shimla today.