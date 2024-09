videoDetails

BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi For Meeting US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 04:18 PM IST

BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi on his meeting with anti-India US MP Ilhan Omar. Said- Rahul is doing a dangerous and devilish act. From Pakistan to Pannu, everyone is praising Rahul.