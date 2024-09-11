videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: "Rahul is convinced that China has taken the land!"

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 07:16 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: There is a ruckus in the country over Rahul Gandhi's statements in America. Every day, something comes out of his statements that sets the political corridors of India on fire. Now his statement is very big regarding China's occupation of India, Rahul Gandhi claimed in America that China has occupied the land as big as our Delhi. And the Modi government is not able to handle this issue well. Similarly, there is a debate on what Rahul Gandhi said on issues ranging from unemployment to Sikhs, RSS, elections and Khalistan.