Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2791827https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/taal-thok-ke-rahul-is-convinced-that-china-has-taken-the-land-2791827.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: "Rahul is convinced that China has taken the land!"

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 07:16 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: There is a ruckus in the country over Rahul Gandhi's statements in America. Every day, something comes out of his statements that sets the political corridors of India on fire. Now his statement is very big regarding China's occupation of India, Rahul Gandhi claimed in America that China has occupied the land as big as our Delhi. And the Modi government is not able to handle this issue well. Similarly, there is a debate on what Rahul Gandhi said on issues ranging from unemployment to Sikhs, RSS, elections and Khalistan.

All Videos

Play Icon39:41
"Hindu organizations' battle... a fierce conflict!"
Radha Ashtami 2024:
Play Icon25:48
Radha Ashtami 2024: "Did Lord Krishna and Radha get married?"
BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi For Meeting US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar
Play Icon02:54
BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi For Meeting US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar
Heavy Rain Alert in Multiple States
Play Icon05:48
Heavy Rain Alert in Multiple States
Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora dies by suicide
Play Icon04:26
Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora dies by suicide

Trending Videos

play icon39:41
"Hindu organizations' battle... a fierce conflict!"
Radha Ashtami 2024:
play icon25:48
Radha Ashtami 2024: "Did Lord Krishna and Radha get married?"
BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi For Meeting US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar
play icon2:54
BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi For Meeting US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar
Heavy Rain Alert in Multiple States
play icon5:48
Heavy Rain Alert in Multiple States
Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora dies by suicide
play icon4:26
Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora dies by suicide