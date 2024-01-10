trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708182
VIRAL VIDEO: Python Hangs from Tree, Trying to Catch Prey in a Thrilling Encounter

Jan 10, 2024
In a spine-chilling scene captured on camera, a riveting video shared on social media showcases a snake hanging from a tree, gripping onto a possum.In a truly astonishing spectacle captured on camera, a video shared on social media depicts the extraordinary sight of a Carpet Python near Stu's house. The video, posted by Instagram user Stuart McKenzie, unveils a hair-raising scene as the snake hangs from a tree, fully stretched out and gripping onto a possum by the end of its nose.

