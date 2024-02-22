trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723704
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Range Rover Speeds Through Noida, Occupants Shower Cash, Police Responds

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Follow Us
A viral video from Noida shows men throwing money from a speeding Range Rover in Sector 20 at night. Shared widely on social media, it depicts individuals inside the moving car and others in a Scorpio recording the act. Criticized for reckless behavior, social media users are calling for strict police action, citing concerns about traffic rule violations and potential danger to lives. User X shared the video, noting a man in a luxury car blowing away notes. The incident is said to be from Sector 20 and is gaining rapid attention on social media.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Shubman Gill Sparks Amazement as He Encourages Fan with Study Advice
Play Icon00:16
VIRAL VIDEO: Shubman Gill Sparks Amazement as He Encourages Fan with Study Advice
Major action against Congress MLA Maman Khan in Nuh violence case
Play Icon02:25
Major action against Congress MLA Maman Khan in Nuh violence case
Delhi Breaking: Know the formula for seat sharing in AAP-Congress alliance
Play Icon01:19
Delhi Breaking: Know the formula for seat sharing in AAP-Congress alliance
Farmers Pause 'Delhi Chalo March' At Khanauri Border, Declare Two-Day Halt
Play Icon00:53
Farmers Pause 'Delhi Chalo March' At Khanauri Border, Declare Two-Day Halt
Breaking: CBI raids the house of former governor Satyapal Malik
Play Icon08:09
Breaking: CBI raids the house of former governor Satyapal Malik

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Shubman Gill Sparks Amazement as He Encourages Fan with Study Advice
play icon0:16
VIRAL VIDEO: Shubman Gill Sparks Amazement as He Encourages Fan with Study Advice
Major action against Congress MLA Maman Khan in Nuh violence case
play icon2:25
Major action against Congress MLA Maman Khan in Nuh violence case
Delhi Breaking: Know the formula for seat sharing in AAP-Congress alliance
play icon1:19
Delhi Breaking: Know the formula for seat sharing in AAP-Congress alliance
Farmers Pause 'Delhi Chalo March' At Khanauri Border, Declare Two-Day Halt
play icon0:53
Farmers Pause 'Delhi Chalo March' At Khanauri Border, Declare Two-Day Halt
Breaking: CBI raids the house of former governor Satyapal Malik
play icon8:9
Breaking: CBI raids the house of former governor Satyapal Malik