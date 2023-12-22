trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701769
VIRAL VIDEO : Salman Khan's Warm Hugs Shared with Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan at Anand Pandit's 60th Birthday Celebration"

|Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Salman Khan was seen at producer Anand Pandit’s 60th birthday bash on Thursday night. The actor was joined by big names like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, among others to celebrate the producer-real estate mogul’s 60th birthday. In videos going viral, Salman was seen exiting the venue and interacting with fans. His heartwarming gestures towards his fans have gone viral on social media.

