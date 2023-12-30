trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704348
VIRAL VIDEO: Sidewinder Rattlesnake's Unique Sidewinding Movement to Beat the Desert Heat

|Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Check out this amazing viral video of a sidewinder rattlesnake! a distinctive strategy that involves throwing its body sideways, creating J-shaped curves in the sandy terrain of the desert, This fascinating behavior isn't just for show; it's a survival tactic finely tuned by nature. The sidewinder's sidewinding movement serves a crucial purpose in helping the snake navigate the hot desert ground.

