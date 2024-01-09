trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707728
VIRAL VIDEO: Street Food Vendor Slammed for Making Omelette with Parle-G Biscuits and Cheese

|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
In a viral video shared on Instagram by 'foodb_unk,' a street food vendor faces online backlash for crafting a peculiar omelette with Parle-G biscuits and cheese. The short clip, garnering over 13 million views, has ignited a storm of disapproval evident in the comments section. Viewers express their collective disgust towards the unconventional recipe, highlighting the controversial nature of the street food vendor's culinary experiment.

