VIRAL VIDEO: This Poet's Winter-Special Reimagining of 'Aarambh Hai Prachand' is Spot On

|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
A poet named Shekhar Tripathi has playfully reimagined Piyush Mishra's iconic rebellion anthem 'Aarambh Hai Prachand' for a winter-themed parody. The humorous rendition hilariously captures the challenges of taking a bath in cold weather. The tongue-in-cheek video, shared on Instagram, has quickly gained traction, amassing a whopping 3.5 million views and spreading laughter across social media.

