VIRAL VIDEO : Virat Kohli Fan Embraced During Ind-Afg Match Gets Special Recognition

|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
An ardent fan of Virat Kohli created a stir during India's T20I against Afghanistan in Indore by breaking security protocols to embrace the cricketing icon at the boundary. The unexpected encounter led to the fan being garlanded by enthusiastic friends in celebration. A viral video of the incident turned it into an internet spectacle, sparking playful comments about the peak of 'idleness' and unexpected honors.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Hema Malini to Perform Dance Drama In Ayodhya Today ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration
Play Icon4:28
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Hema Malini to Perform Dance Drama In Ayodhya Today ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration
Jallikattu Bull Fight Unleashes Thrills in Alanganallur
Play Icon1:42
Jallikattu Bull Fight Unleashes Thrills in Alanganallur
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Sacrifice made by brothers is paying off...' says Karsewak's Sister Poornima Kothari
Play Icon4:0
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Sacrifice made by brothers is paying off...' says Karsewak's Sister Poornima Kothari
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch Exclusive video of Ramlala Aasan
Play Icon5:8
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch Exclusive video of Ramlala Aasan
'Iran violated airspace, killing two children...', says Pakistan
Play Icon12:0
'Iran violated airspace, killing two children...', says Pakistan

