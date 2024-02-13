trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721009
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman 'Rinsing' Naan Under Running Water Amazes People on the Internet

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
A viral video is causing a stir on the internet, challenging the conventional ways of reheating naan. Shared by @everythingalishay on Instagram, the clip shows someone holding a cooked naan under running tap water, claiming it's a method to reheat leftovers from a family dinner. The unconventional approach has sparked discussions online, as the internet remains divided on this unique reheating technique.

