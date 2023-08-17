trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650017
Watch: Japanese Ambassador dances to Tamannaah’s Kaavaalaa with YouTuber

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Japan's ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, stunned everyone recently when he showcased his love for Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. In a delightful video that has gone viral, the diplomat can be seen grooving to the peppy beats of Rajinikanth's famous song "Kaavaalaa" with popular Japanese YouTuber Mayo San.

