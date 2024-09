videoDetails

DNA: Encounter Politics Heats Up: Akhilesh Takes on Yogi Over Mafia Crackdown

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 02:30 AM IST

The political temperature in Uttar Pradesh has risen following the encounter of notorious dacoit Mangesh Yadav. While CM Yogi Adityanath continues his crackdown on mafias, Akhilesh Yadav seems to be aggrieved by the encounter.