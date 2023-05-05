NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch: Malaika Arora Spotted In Bandra

|Updated: May 05, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Malaika Arora, in her ever-increasing charisma, has been spotted in Bandra, Mumbai. Watch the full video...
}

All Videos

King's Coronation: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar leaves for London
0:57
King's Coronation: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar leaves for London
Sharad Pawar's Resignation Rejected By NCP Panel, Celebrations Outside
1:26
Sharad Pawar's Resignation Rejected By NCP Panel, Celebrations Outside
Second day of SCO summit in Goa!
4:18
Second day of SCO summit in Goa!
Pak raised the issue of Kashmir without naming it, Watch anti-terror talks of Bilawal Bhutto
1:6
Pak raised the issue of Kashmir without naming it, Watch anti-terror talks of Bilawal Bhutto
PM Modi makes big statement on The Kerala Story, 'Congress destroyed the society'
3:0
PM Modi makes big statement on The Kerala Story, 'Congress destroyed the society'

Trending Videos

0:57
King's Coronation: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar leaves for London
1:26
Sharad Pawar's Resignation Rejected By NCP Panel, Celebrations Outside
4:18
Second day of SCO summit in Goa!
1:6
Pak raised the issue of Kashmir without naming it, Watch anti-terror talks of Bilawal Bhutto
3:0
PM Modi makes big statement on The Kerala Story, 'Congress destroyed the society'