UP CM Yogi Adityanath participates in ceremony of Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple at Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 05, 2024, 03:02 PM IST

Ram's city Ayodhya is in the news because of the by-elections but today the discussion is intense because CM Yogi attended the Pran Pratishtha program of the Shiv temple built in South Indian style in Ramsevakpuram. CM Yogi did Shiv Sadhna in Ayodhya, watch live.