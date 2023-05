videoDetails

WATCH: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Host Royal Challengers Bangalore Players And Staff To Dinner In Mumbai

| Updated: May 11, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli and his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma hosted a dinner for the RCB players and support staff at the cricketers’ own restaurant – ‘One8 Commune’ – in Juhu.