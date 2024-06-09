videoDetails

How will be the cabinet of Modi 3.0

Sonam | Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 12:56 AM IST

For the third time, the blueprint of the ministers of the Modi government is being drawn at the center. So who will become the minister? On what basis will they be made ministers? BJP President JP Nadda, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh have brainstormed on this under the leadership of Narendra Modi in Delhi. After a long discussion, it is believed that now almost all the names of the cabinet have been decided. Let us tell you that on June 9, PM Modi will take oath along with his cabinet.