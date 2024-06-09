Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2756158
NewsVideos
videoDetails

How will be the cabinet of Modi 3.0

Sonam|Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 12:56 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
For the third time, the blueprint of the ministers of the Modi government is being drawn at the center. So who will become the minister? On what basis will they be made ministers? BJP President JP Nadda, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh have brainstormed on this under the leadership of Narendra Modi in Delhi. After a long discussion, it is believed that now almost all the names of the cabinet have been decided. Let us tell you that on June 9, PM Modi will take oath along with his cabinet.

All Videos

Controversy over Thar in Kedarnath
Play Icon01:55
Controversy over Thar in Kedarnath
Big revelation on rigging in NEET results
Play Icon08:21
Big revelation on rigging in NEET results
The cost of veg thali has increased further
Play Icon03:36
The cost of veg thali has increased further
China's tallest waterfall turns out to be fake
Play Icon02:05
China's tallest waterfall turns out to be fake
What did Pakistanis say on PM Modi's oath
Play Icon04:18
What did Pakistanis say on PM Modi's oath

Trending Videos

Controversy over Thar in Kedarnath
play icon1:55
Controversy over Thar in Kedarnath
Big revelation on rigging in NEET results
play icon8:21
Big revelation on rigging in NEET results
The cost of veg thali has increased further
play icon3:36
The cost of veg thali has increased further
China's tallest waterfall turns out to be fake
play icon2:5
China's tallest waterfall turns out to be fake
What did Pakistanis say on PM Modi's oath
play icon4:18
What did Pakistanis say on PM Modi's oath