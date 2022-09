Can Heart Attack Come Despite Being Healthy?

4 out of 10 heart attack deaths in India are below 45 years of age. Heart attack deaths in India have increased by about 75% in 10 years.. After corona, cases of heart diseases have increased

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

