videoDetails

Shehzad Poonawalla targets TMC over Kolkata Doctor Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 26, 2024, 03:26 PM IST

Shehzad Poonawalla on Kolkata Case: A big statement from BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala has come out regarding the rape and murder case of a lady doctor at RG Hospital in Kolkata. Shahzad Poonawala has claimed that, 'Bengal government is not with the victim. Rather it is with the criminals.