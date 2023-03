videoDetails

H3N2 Virus takes 3 lives in India, Mutant proving risky for elderly

| Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

One more witnessed due to swine flu mutant H3N2 was reported from Gujarat's Vadodara today. A 58-year-old woman has died due to this virus. A total of three people have died so far. This virus is proving fatal for the elderly.