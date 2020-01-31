1 freak, 23 innocents & 'hostage scandal' lasts for 11 hours

The Uttar Pradesh Police succeeded in rescuing 23 children who were imprisoned by a murder accused in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh. Accused Subhash Batham was killed in an encounter by the police and the children were rescued. After the incident, his wife Ruby was trying to escape from the spot, where the mob caught her and beat her up. The police somehow saved her from the mob and admitted her to the hospital, where she died. Kanpur range IG Mohit Aggarwal said that the reason for the woman's death would be clear only after the postmortem.