NewsVideos
videoDetails

1 Minute 1 Khabar: Chinese Corona Variant Enters India! 3 Cases Recovered

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
In view of the increasing corona cases in China, Central Government is on alert. Random checking of foreign passengers has been started at the airport.

All Videos

North India Witnesses Extreme Cold Wave, Dal Lake Freezes
5:23
North India Witnesses Extreme Cold Wave, Dal Lake Freezes
BSF Foils Pakistan Infiltration Attempt by Destroying Drone Spotted Near Farm in Tarn Taran
0:52
BSF Foils Pakistan Infiltration Attempt by Destroying Drone Spotted Near Farm in Tarn Taran
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To hold an important meeting on Corona's new variant entry in India
2:37
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To hold an important meeting on Corona's new variant entry in India
Zee Top 50: America makes a big announcement to provide security assistance to Ukraine
7:47
Zee Top 50: America makes a big announcement to provide security assistance to Ukraine
Namaste India: Heavy Snowfall witnessed from America to Canada
3:23
Namaste India: Heavy Snowfall witnessed from America to Canada

Trending Videos

5:23
North India Witnesses Extreme Cold Wave, Dal Lake Freezes
0:52
BSF Foils Pakistan Infiltration Attempt by Destroying Drone Spotted Near Farm in Tarn Taran
2:37
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To hold an important meeting on Corona's new variant entry in India
7:47
Zee Top 50: America makes a big announcement to provide security assistance to Ukraine
3:23
Namaste India: Heavy Snowfall witnessed from America to Canada
Corona,random sampling,random sampling at airport,airport random sampling,corona random sampling,bf 7,bf 7 variant,bf 7 virus,bf 7 variant in india,bf 7 corona,bf 7 covid variant,bf 7 variant symptoms,corona news today's update,corona news,corona update,Coronavirus,New Variant,new variant china 2023,new variant covid 19,new variant covid,new variant of corona,2023 corona,2023 coronavirus,india corona,meeting on covid,Zee News,BJP,PM Modi,